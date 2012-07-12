Redknapp not interested in Forest post

The veteran boss has been out of work since leaving Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Redknapp was instantly installed as the bookies’ favourite to succeed Steve Cotterill, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday.

However, the 65-year-old has rejected reports that he is interested in the role at the City Ground.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Redknapp said: "I am not interested, but it’s an amazing club with great tradition.

"I’m sorry to see Steve Cotterill lose his job."

It is the second role that Redknapp has been linked with in as many days, with the former Portsmouth and Southampton boss also ruling himself out of the running for the Russia national job.