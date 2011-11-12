Redknapp set for January tax evasion trial

The 64-year-old Spurs manager, the favourite to become the next England manager, is currently recovering from minor heart surgery and is not expected to return to work at Premier League club Spurs until at least the end of the month.

Appearing in court documents under the name Henry, he and 73-year-old Mandaric, are jointly accused of two counts of cheating the public revenue.

The charges against them concern two payments, totalling $295,000, from the former Portsmouth chairman to the club's then manager via a bank account in Monaco between April 1 2002 and November 28 2007 that are alleged to have evaded tax and national insurance contributions.

Redknapp and Mandaric, who is now Sheffield Wednesday chairman, both deny the charges. The trial is due to last for two weeks.