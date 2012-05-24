Referee charged with match-fixing in Malaysia

Official Shokri Nor is alleged to have agreed to a 15,000 ringgit ($4,800) bribe to fix Tuesday's match which the Lions, a Singapore select side competing in the Malaysian league, won 3-0 at their home Jalan Besar Stadium.

Nor, 47, was dropped from officiating the match beforehand after organisers were told about the alleged wrongdoing, Singaporean media agency, Mediacorp, reported.

The Singapore-based Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Shokri and businessman Thana Segar S Sinnaiah were arrested on Tuesday together with two other people. Nor and Sinnaiah were out on S$50,000 ($39,100) bail, Mediacorp said.

The CPIB said the case would be heard on May 31 and each faced a fine of up to $100,000 and a maximum jail term of five years.