Reid named new Plymouth manager

Reid replaced former England striker Paul Mariner, who led the team to relegation from the championship last season but will stay on at the club as coach.

"Peter has a wealth of experience after a lifetime in the dressing-room and dug-out which made him the stand-out candidate to progress the club on the pitch," Plymouth chairman Roy Gardner said in a statement.

The 54-year-old Reid, who worked as assistant to Stoke City manager Tony Pulis last season, has managed Manchester City, Sunderland, Leeds United, Coventry City and the Thailand national team.

He played for clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Everton and Manchester City, helping Everton to win the English league title in 1985 when he was named PFA Footballer of the Year.

