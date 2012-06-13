Reina calls for Rodgers patience

The 39-year-old has been chosen as the man to succeed Kenny Dalglish, with the club’s hierarchy most impressed with the brand of football he had former club Swansea City playing.

His free-flowing, passing style of play earned his previous team the nickname ‘Swanselona’ with the Reds hoping he can bring a similar philosophy to Anfield.

And Reina, who is currently with Spain at the European Championship, is looking forward to playing under Rodgers.

"I'm looking forward to going back to Liverpool," he told the club's official website.

"I am very optimistic about the future. It is a good appointment and, hopefully, Liverpool can have a better season than they did last time.

"I watched quite a bit of Swansea last season and I always like my teams to play like that.

"It is my style and one that will be very good for Liverpool but he is going to need time to implement his ideas. It is not going to happen in the blink of an eye."