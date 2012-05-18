Reja announces decision to leave Lazio

Despite guiding the club to fourth place in Serie A, Reja told fan website Cittaceleste.it: "My adventure at Lazio ends here.

"Even after my refusal, he [Lotito] invited me to reconsider and take a week to reflect. But I had already made my decision," Reja added.

Lazio, who had dissuaded Reja from quitting earlier in the season, made no immediate official comment.