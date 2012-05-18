Reja announces decision to leave Lazio
By app
Edy Reja has quit as Lazio manager, despite pleas to stay from club president Claudio Lotito, the Italian said on Friday.
Despite guiding the club to fourth place in Serie A, Reja told fan website Cittaceleste.it: "My adventure at Lazio ends here.
"Even after my refusal, he [Lotito] invited me to reconsider and take a week to reflect. But I had already made my decision," Reja added.
Lazio, who had dissuaded Reja from quitting earlier in the season, made no immediate official comment.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.