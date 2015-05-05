Relegated Tranmere appoint Brabin

Tranmere Rovers have appointed Gary Brabin as the man to try to guide them back to the Football League following relegation from League Two.

The Wirral club were relegated to the Conference 10 days ago courtesy of a 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

That loss came after Micky Adams had left the club six days earlier and former Cambridge United, Luton Town and Southport boss Brabin has now come in as his replacement as Rovers prepare for their first non-league season.