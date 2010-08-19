Remy seals Marseille switch

The player later passed a medical and signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee, Marseille said in a statement on their website.

Marseille, who have lost their first two league matches this season, desperately need a striker to replace their Senegal forward Mamadou Niang, last season's Ligue 1 top scorer with 18 goals, who has left for Fenerbahce.

The 23-year-old Remy, who has two caps, started at Olympique Lyon and joined Racing Lens in 2007 before moving to Nice the following year. He scored 14 Ligue 1 goals last season.

