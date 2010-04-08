Renard swaps Zambia for Angola

Renard replaces Portuguese coach Manuel Jose, who did not renew his contract after hosts Angola were eliminated in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals in January.

Renard, 41, has signed a two-year contract two days after quitting his job as Zambia coach.

The Frenchman played at Cannes in his homeland before working under compatriot Claude LeRoy in China, England and Ghana.

Renard will not face any competitive action with Angola until the 2012 African Nations Cup qualifiers start in September. Angola were drawn in the same group with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Uganda.

