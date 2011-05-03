Rennes keeper Douchez agrees PSG deal
RENNES - Stade Rennes goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez is joining Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal, the Brittany club said on Tuesday.
Douchez, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to replace the retiring Gregory Coupet at PSG, rivals with Rennes for a Europa League spot this term.
"He has chosen Paris," Rennes general manager Pierre Dreossi told newspaper Ouest-France.
