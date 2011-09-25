Rennes miss out on Ligue 1 top spot

Saint-Etienne forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Youssouf Hadji's first-half opener after the interval as Rennes dropped to fifth with 15 points from eight games, two points behind joint leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon.

Earlier on Sunday, Dennis Oliech netted a hat-trick to give AJ Auxerre a 4-1 home victory over Sochaux, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.

Strugglers Brest and AC Ajaccio drew 1-1 and stayed in the relegation zone.