Rennes miss out on Ligue 1 top spot
By app
PARIS - Stade Rennes missed out on the Ligue 1 top spot after being held to a 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
Saint-Etienne forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Youssouf Hadji's first-half opener after the interval as Rennes dropped to fifth with 15 points from eight games, two points behind joint leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon.
Earlier on Sunday, Dennis Oliech netted a hat-trick to give AJ Auxerre a 4-1 home victory over Sochaux, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.
Strugglers Brest and AC Ajaccio drew 1-1 and stayed in the relegation zone.
