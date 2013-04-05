Rennes preserve Makoun for League Cup final
Stade Rennes midfielder Jean Makoun will not play in Saturday's home game against Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain because a booking would rule him out of the League Cup final later this month.
"Regarding the threat of a suspension, Jean Makoun has been left out of the squad for the PSG game," 10th-placed Stade Rennes said on their website.
Rennes face Saint-Etienne in the League Cup final on April 20.
