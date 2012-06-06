Resino quits Granada after preventing drop

"Cycles come to an end but good times are unforgettable," Resino said in a statement on his personal website.

"These last few months Granada, their fans and people, have filled me with fond memories that I will always carry with me."

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and coach was brought in to replace Fabriciano Gonzalez in January and steered them away from a swift return to the second division to a 17th-placed finish last month.