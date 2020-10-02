Rhian Brewster set for Sheffield United move in club-record deal

Sheffield United are set to break their transfer record after agreeing a £23.5million deal for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

The Blades have been tracking the 20-year-old for some time and the PA news agency understands he has travelled to South Yorkshire for his medical.

As part of the deal Liverpool have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back option which will be active for the next three seasons.

Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals for Swansea last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at SkyBet Championship side Swansea after joining them in January.

He played just four times in cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, his last appearance coming in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the end of August, with his missed penalty in the shoot-out giving the Gunners victory.

While highly-rated at Anfield – hence the buyback option inserted into the Sheffield United deal – his pathway to the first team has been hindered by the fact their front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane play virtually every week and Divock Origi and new signing Diogo Jota remain ahead of him in the pecking order.