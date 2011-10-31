Ribery wants to stay at Bayern "forever"

The 28-year-old joined Bayern in 2007 and led them to the German double in his first season.

He agreed a contract extension last year to 2015, and has been in sparkling form under coach Jupp Heynckes this season after falling out with predecessor Louis van Gaal.

"This is perfect for me here. I can picture myself staying at Bayern forever," Ribery told Bild newspaper. "If my body allows it I will be 35 and still playing here."

Ribery, who has scored five league goals this term and set up another eight for the Bundesliga leaders, said working with Heynckes helped him get back to his best after injury and a dip in form.

"I am the old Ribery again. Van Gaal constantly told me what to do but I know how I should move. Heynckes explains to me how I can become better but without issuing orders," said the France international.

"We laugh and work. I hope he stays here for a long time."

Bayern also top their Champions League group.