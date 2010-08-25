Ribery will not appeal France ban

Ribery was one of four players banned by the FFF this month after the France squad boycotted a training session in South Africa in support of striker Nicolas Anelka, who was banished from the team for insulting then coach Raymond Domenech.

"Franck Ribery, even though he regards the sanction taken against him by the disciplinary commission (of the FFF) as unfounded and unfair, has decided not to appeal," his lawyer, Jean-Didier Lange, said in a statement made available to Reuters.

Anelka was banned for 18 France matches, World Cup captain Patrice Evra for five, Ribery for three and Jeremy Toulalan for one. A fifth player, Eric Abidal, had also been summoned by the FFF but he escaped without sanction.

Evra is the only player so far to have said he would appeal.

The FFF said the suspensions would come into effect regardless of the process of any appeals.

France's new coach, Laurent Blanc, on Thursday names his squad for 2012 European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Bosnia next month.

