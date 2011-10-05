Rich List: O'Brien no longer at Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have asked FourFourTwo to point out that Denis O'Brien, the Celtic shareholder at No.7 in the Football Rich List 2011/12, does not own shares in the current Doncaster Rovers Football Club that trade under the name Patienceform Ltd.
Mr. O'Brien was a shareholder of the previous Doncaster Rovers company that is now defunct.
We apologise for any confusion or inconvenience caused and have amended the Rich List accordingly.
Although we take every care to avoid errors, we are happy to correct them as they occur. Any further errata can be addressed to contact@fourfourtwo.com with the subject line Rich List Error.
