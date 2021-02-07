Richards Bay shock Chiefs to reach Nedbank Cup last 16

Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Gavin Hunt rang in six changes to his side that were defeated by Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership last weekend as Kgotso Moleko, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Darrel Matsheke, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Siphelele Ntshangase and Bernard Parker were all named in the starting line up.

The match got off to a slow start with both teams trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

Richards Bay took the lead in the 28th minute when Thabani Dube found the back of the net when he headed home a corner by Khanyisa Mayo.

Amakhosi had a chance to level matters with 10 minutes left till the break when Ntshangase played a dangerous cross into the area from the corner but Samir Nurkovic headed his effort inches wide of goal.

Chiefs had the last opportunity in the first half but Parker was unable to find the net with his volley from close range before Ngcobo went close with his half volley as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of Richards Bay.

Amakhosi opted to bring on fresh legs early in the second half as they look to get back into the game with Matsheke, Mashiane, Parker and Ntshangase making way for Blom, Zuma, Castro and Manyama.

Nurkovic then had the ball in the back of the net after 49 minutes but the striker's effort was disallowed and ruled for offside.

Things went from bad to worse for Chiefs as they were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute when Ntiya-Ntiya received a red card after picking up his second booking of the day.

Things then took a turn for the better for Chiefs as they levelled matters in the 76th minute after Castro superbly found the net while lying on the ground.

The home side continued to press forward in search of the winning goal after 80 minutes of play as Manyama saw his shot saved by the Richards Bay keeper before Maphakisa blazed his effort goes over the bar moments later.

However, Siyabonga Vilane ensured Richards Bay's place in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup when he found the net from close range to secure a 2-1 victory over Chiefs.