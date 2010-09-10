Rio returns at Everton but Carrick crocked
By app
LONDON - Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will be out for three weeks with an Achilles problem but defender Rio Ferdinand is fit again, manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
"We've had a little setback with Michael Carrick. Out for three weeks with an Achilles problem. He's seen a specialist and had an injection," Ferguson told reporters.
United, who travel to Everton on Saturday, will also be without Brazilian midfielder Anderson, who has a slight niggle but England captain Ferdinand is fit again after recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained before the World Cup.
"Anderson came off with a niggle last night but it won't knock him back for long," Ferguson said.
"Everyone else is fit. Rio's in the squad - he wanted to play last night (for the reserves) but his training performances are so good, he doesn't need to."
