Rio returns at Everton but Carrick crocked

"We've had a little setback with Michael Carrick. Out for three weeks with an Achilles problem. He's seen a specialist and had an injection," Ferguson told reporters.

GEAR:Ferdinand and Carrick shirts available here with a lovely 10% discount just for you

United, who travel to Everton on Saturday, will also be without Brazilian midfielder Anderson, who has a slight niggle but England captain Ferdinand is fit again after recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained before the World Cup.

"Anderson came off with a niggle last night but it won't knock him back for long," Ferguson said.

"Everyone else is fit. Rio's in the squad - he wanted to play last night (for the reserves) but his training performances are so good, he doesn't need to."

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums