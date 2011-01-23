Rivaldo to sign for Sao Paulo

The 38-year-old, who returned home to Brazil last year, is expected to continue as captain of modest Mogi Mirim in the Paulista (Sao Paulo state) championship until the move. He is Mogi Mirim president.

"The negotiation also includes a series of joint marketing ventures between Sao Paulo and Rivaldo," Sao Paulo said in a statement on their website.

The move, which has yet to be registered with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), has been agreed until the end of 2011 with an option to extend it for another year.

Former Barcelona striker Rivaldo, who helped Brazil win their fifth World Cup in 2002 and was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 1999, ended his exile playing for Bunyodkor in Uzbekistan last year.

His return to Brazil follows the moves of former 2002 Brazil team mates Ronaldo to Corinthians in late 2009 and Ronaldinho to Flamengo earlier this month.