Riviere delighted to be linked with Gunners

The 21-year-old, who has 12 caps for France's under-21 side, scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season and has also been linked with moves to Toulouse, Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

Yet it is the speculation over a move to the Gunners that has set the 6ft striker's heart racing.

"I am flattered to be linked with the clubs mentioned. I am a young player, so to be linked with Arsenal is fantastic for me," the forward told Sky Sports.

"If Arsene Wenger is interested in you it means you have potential to be a very good player.

"People compare me to Thierry Henry, and that is a big compliment. If I can achieve half of his career I will be happy."