Road trips for Fulham & Liverpool
LONDON - Fulham's Europa League semi-final, first leg away to Hamburg on Thursday will go ahead despite the air travel chaos caused by the volcanic ash cloud, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Fulham said in a statement on their website that they had a "contingency plan to travel" to enable them to arrive in Hamburg on time for their scheduled match preparations on Wednesday evening.
UEFA have also decided that Liverpool's semi-final first leg in Madrid against Atletico will also go ahead.
The Reds host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.
