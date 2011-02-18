Robben fit despite injuring finger

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben injured a finger in training but is fit to play against Mainz 05 on Saturday, club spokesman Markus Hoerwick told reporters.

The Dutch player, who only recently returned from a six-month injury break, caught his hand in a fence as he chased down a pass in training on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller returned to training on Thursday after missing several days with flu.

Striker Robert Lewandowski also looks set to be fit for the league leaders' home game against resurgent St Pauli on Saturday with the Hamburg club on a three-match winning streak.

Schalke 04 defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos will be out for about two weeks after tearing ankle ligaments in training two days before Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Valencia in their Champions League round of 16 first leg, the club said.

"I assume he will be missing at least two weeks, maybe even longer," said Schalke coach Felix Magath of the 18-year-old.