Robben handed two-game ban

The 27-year-old, shown a straight red card following the final whistle after approaching the referee and insulting him, will now miss two important games as Bayern battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Dutchman, who has since apologised to both the referee and his club, will sit out next weekend's game against second-placed Bayer Leverkusen followed by their match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern, fourth in the Bundesliga with 52 points from 29 games, must finish third to earn a place in the Champions League qualifying round.

With five matches left, the Bavarians are one behind Hanover 96 and nine behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund lead with 66 points.

"Robben can play again against Schalke 04 on April 30," the club said on their website.