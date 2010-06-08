Robben set to miss Dutch opener

In a statement the Dutch football association (KNVB) on Tuesday said that after deliberation between the medical staff, Robben and physiotherapist Dick van Toorn, the winger might travel to South Africa this weekend to join the squad.

"I don't expect him to be ready for Denmark," Van Marwijk told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Since the Champions League final (May 22) he has joined two and a half training sessions, one full and played one half so we have to be patient with him.

"Our goal is to get him ready so that he can be valuable for us further on in the tournament."

Robben sustained a hairline crack in his left hamstring during the final minutes of the 6-1 thrashing of Hungary in which he scored twice on Saturday.

