Robben starts for Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben has been thrown straight back into the Bayern Munich starting XI for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Cologne at the Allianz Arena.

The former Real Madrid winger has not appeared for Bayern since injuring a thigh muscle playing for Netherlands against Iceland on September 3 but trained on Friday and was a surprise inclusion in the side named by Pep Guardiola.

Kingsley Coman - an unused substitute in the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday night - was also included after overcoming a thigh injury sustained while playing for France Under-21s earlier this month.