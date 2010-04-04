Robben travels to Old Trafford
By app
BERLIN - Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who missed last week's first leg with a calf injury, has been cleared to travel with Bayern Munich for their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester United on Wednesday.
"I have hopes he'll be able to play, but we'll have to wait and see. His muscles are still strained," coach Louis van Gaal told the Bavarian club's website.
Bayern said that defender Daniel van Buyten would also make the trip to Old Trafford where the Germans defend a 2-1 first leg lead.
Van Buyten was substituted during Bayern's 2-1 win over Schalke 04 on Saturday after suffering a bruised knee in a collision with Jefferson Farfan.
Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will return to the Bayern team after suspension.
