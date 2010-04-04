Robben travels to Old Trafford

"I have hopes he'll be able to play, but we'll have to wait and see. His muscles are still strained," coach Louis van Gaal told the Bavarian club's website.

Bayern said that defender Daniel van Buyten would also make the trip to Old Trafford where the Germans defend a 2-1 first leg lead.

Van Buyten was substituted during Bayern's 2-1 win over Schalke 04 on Saturday after suffering a bruised knee in a collision with Jefferson Farfan.

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will return to the Bayern team after suspension.

