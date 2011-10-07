Robben undergoes groin surgery

Bayern said the 27-year-old Dutchman, who had only recently recovered from groin inflammation that had kept him out since August, had seen Bayern's team doctor after pulling out of the Dutch squad for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Moldova and Sweden on Wednesday.

"The medical team expects Arjen Robben to return to training in 10 days," Bayern said in a statement. It said groin surgery was necessary due to the inflammation.

Robben, who helped Bayern to the league and German Cup double as well as reaching the 2010 Champions League final in his first season, has been plagued by injuries since Netherlands lost in the 2010 World Cup final to Spain.