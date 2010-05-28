Robinho keen to extend Santos stay

The 26-year-old had a disappointing second season with the Eastlands outfit after spending three months out injured, losing his form and place in the starting line-up.

His lack of first team football under Mark Hughes and later Roberto Mancini eventually forced the star to request a move to Santos to ensure he played regularly ahead of the World Cup.

The Brazilian has earned a place in the national team's 23-man squad and now hopes he can stay on with Santos.

"I want to return to Santos as a champion after the World Cup and then increase the loan until 2011,” he said.

"I want to win titles with Santos and my agents are organising talks with City. Everything is up to them, but if it was up to me then I would stay with Santos.

"I am happy there, enjoying my football and I'm going to the World Cup in good form and feeling relaxed."

By Owen Edwards

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook