Robinho pledges future to AC Milan

"I want to finish the season on a positive note, play well next season and then it will be time to renew," the Gazzetta Dello Sport quoted the attacker as saying on Friday.

"I can assure you that these won't be my last six games in an AC Milan shirt."

The 29-year-old's contract runs out in 2014 and he appeared to want to leave in January, missing out on a move to Santos only because the Brazilian club reportedly refused to meet Milan's asking price.

But he now says he is happy in Italy.

"I said when I arrived that I would like to stay here for 10 years, well there are still seven years to go," Robinho added.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward has played 21 times in all competitions this season, scoring two goals, and is expected to be involved in Milan's clash with Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday.