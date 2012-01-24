Robson hints at return to coaching

"Only about four or five months ago I resigned from Thailand. I was national coach there and I must say the two years I was there I really enjoyed it," Robson told a news conference in the Bangladesh capital.

"It was a great experience. So I would never rule out being a manager of national team again.

"I don't think I would go back into club management, but international management does interest me."

Robson, the longest-serving captain of Manchester United, is on a promotional visit to Dhaka as an ambassador for his former club along with former striker Dwight Yorke.

"The ambassadorial role with Manchester United is just little bit more relaxing, away from the pressures of club management - at this moment I am enjoying it," said Robson.

Robson, who played for Manchester United for 13 years from 1981 to 1994 and was capped by England 90 times, ended his stint as Thailand coach in June 2011.

He was diagnosed last March with throat cancer but recovered after undergoing surgery and radiotherapy.