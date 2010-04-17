Rochdale & Notts County secure promotion

Rochdale joined them in going up, beating Northampton 1-0 to savour their first promotion since 1969 as celebrating supporters invaded the pitch.

Eriksson, who remains honorary joint life president of Notts County, has since been appointed coach of World Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast.

County, who secured promotion by beating Morecambe 4-1, have spent years in the doldrums but attracted Eriksson with an ambitious plan of reaching the Premier League in five years under then owners Munto Finance.

The club was bought by chairman Peter Trembling for 1 pound ($1.60) in December, who then handed over ownership to a new consortium in February.

Rochdale, a Greater Manchester club formed in 1907, have played in English football's bottom division since 1974 - the longest spell by any team.

