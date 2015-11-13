Rode making progress in recovery

Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rode is a step closer to returning to action after resuming work with the ball on Friday.

Rode has been on the sidelines since late September because of tendon problems in his thigh.

However, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man now looks to nearing a return for Bayern, who are five points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern visit Schalke in their first game after the international break on November 21.