Rodgers: Positive talks with Skrtel and Agger

The defensive duo have both been linked with big-money moves away from the club following the Reds' poor league finish.

Manchester City were thought to be interested in Skrtel, with Real Madrid believed to be linked with a move for Agger.

The 27-year-old Slovak revealed last month that he had received no offers and plans to stay at Anfield.

And Rodgers has been impressed with Skrtel’s attitude, and is keen to tie both him and his Danish defensive partner down to new long-term deals.

"I met Martin [Skrtel] for the first time on Saturday. He is a good guy. I'm looking forward to working with him, likewise Daniel [Agger]," Rodgers said in the Daily Express.

"I had a good feeling after I spoke to him. He is very committed to the cause. He has made it very clear that he wants to be here, fighting and working to make the club better.

"These are issues that we will look to find solutions to in the coming months."