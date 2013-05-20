Rodwell called into England squad

Rodwell, who scored twice in his club's final day 3-2 defeat to Norwich City on Sunday, missed large chunks of the campaign through injury.

He has been selected as cover for Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, who picked up a knock in their 5-5 draw with West Bromwich Albion in their final outing.

Roy Hodgson's England side play Ireland on May 29 at Wembley, followed by Brazil in Rio four days later.