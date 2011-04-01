Roland Nilsson appointed Copenhagen coach

Nilsson will replace Staale Solbakken who has been in charge since 2006 but will become Norway's head coach next year.

Copenhagen were the only Scandinavian club to qualify for this year's Champions League and became the first Danish team ever to reach the last 16 before losing to Chelsea.

They won the domestic league title last year and have a 21-point lead at the top this season with 11 games left.

Former Sweden right back Nilsson played for Helsingborg, IFK Gothenburg, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Gais and had spells as manager at the last two clubs before joining Malmo.