Roma bag one Burdisso as bid for other stalls

Roma said in a statement they would have an option to buy Guillermo, 22, at the end of his season-long loan for a fee of 4.7 million euros.

Argentina World Cup defender Nicolas, owned by Inter Milan, spent a successful loan spell with Roma last season as they finished a close second behind his parent club in Serie A.

However, the European champions want too much money from the cash-strapped Romans for a permanent deal to be agreed despite the 29-year-old saying he wants to sign for Roma.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook