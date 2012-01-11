Roma co-owner confident of De Rossi deal
By Nick Moore
New AS Roma co-owner James Pallotta believes he has managed to convince Daniele De Rossi to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Italian international has been linked with a move to Manchester City after failing to agree a new long-term contract with the club.
Roma are working vigorously to tie him down to a new deal, with the Citizens ready to swoop this month if talks break down.
However, Pallotta claims the 28-year-old is close to signing a contract extension and has called on the combative midfielder to stay true to his roots and remain in the Italian capital.
"De Rossi? I think we are closer to him signing after a short conversation we had the other day," Pallotta told Roma Channel.
"De Rossi and [Francesco] Totti have made me understand how much they love Roma.
"For this reason we want to keep them as long as possible. For me, they are Roma."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.