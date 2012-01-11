Roma co-owner confident of De Rossi deal

The Italian international has been linked with a move to Manchester City after failing to agree a new long-term contract with the club.

Roma are working vigorously to tie him down to a new deal, with the Citizens ready to swoop this month if talks break down.

However, Pallotta claims the 28-year-old is close to signing a contract extension and has called on the combative midfielder to stay true to his roots and remain in the Italian capital.

"De Rossi? I think we are closer to him signing after a short conversation we had the other day," Pallotta told Roma Channel.

"De Rossi and [Francesco] Totti have made me understand how much they love Roma.

"For this reason we want to keep them as long as possible. For me, they are Roma."



ByBen McAleer