Roma to evaluate Vermaelen calf injury on daily basis
Roma defender Thomas Vermaelen has swelling in his left calf that will be evaluated on a daily basis.
Thomas Vermaelen will be monitored on a day-to-day basis by Roma after tests revealed the on-loan defender has swelling in his left calf.
The former Arsenal centre-back, who is on loan from Barcelona, picked up the injury in Monday's training session.
Vermaelen has made just three Serie A starts for Roma in his time at the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma are four points behind leaders Juventus having played a game more and resume league action with a visit to Genoa on Sunday.
