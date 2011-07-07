Roma eye up Stekelenburg swoop

The Dutch No.1 was a target for Manchester United as a replacement for the recently retired Edwin van der Sar, while Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the keeper in the past.

However, the Premier League champions instead opted to sign David de Gea, leaving Stekelenburg top of the Serie A sides’ wish list to fill the gloves of the outgoing Alexander Doni who looks set to join Liverpool.

Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini confirmed Stekelenburg as a target, admitting that the impending departure of Doni will see a reshuffle in the keeping ranks at Stadio Olimpico.

“Stekelenburg is one of three or four goalkeepers that we are following,” he said.

Sabatini also confessed that Doni’s proposed move to Liverpool should be completed by the beginning of next week.

“There is a chance that the negotiations with Liverpool will be concluded positively,” Sabatini added.

Julio Sergio, Gianluca Curci or Bogdan Lobont are all still contracted with Roma but could all be offloaded over the summer.