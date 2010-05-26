Roma keen to recruit Adriano
By app
ROME - Serie A runners-up AS Roma are hoping to sign former Inter Milan striker Adriano from Flamengo, coach Claudio Ranieri said on Wednesday.
The burly 28-year-old, not in Brazil's World Cup squad, experienced personal problems in 2009 and decided to quit Italy.
"Adriano is our gamble. We don't know if it will be a winning one," Ranieri, who must decide what to do with on-loan Bayern Munich forward Luca Toni, told Sky Italia.
