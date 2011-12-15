Roma keen on recruiting Corluka

The Croatian has fallen out of favour at White Hart Lane following the emergence of Kyle Walker.

Corluka has made just three Premier League appearances for Spurs this season, and the right-back fears a lack of first-team action could scupper his Euro 2012 chances.

The 25-year-old arrived in North London for £5.5 million back in 2008 and, up until this season, had found himself as a regular starter.

Luis Enrique is reportedly keen on bringing the former Manchester City ace to Serie A, and is looking into signing him on loan for the remainder of the season with a view to a permanent move.

"Roma are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and I would accept him wearing their shirt. I hope to have a meeting with Tottenham soon so we can clarify his future," said Corluka’s agent, Nikky Vuksan.



ByBen McAleer