Roma leave it late to seal victory at Novara

Roma's Bojan Krkic scored in the 73rd minute and Argentine-born Italian forward Pablo Osvaldo added the second four minutes later as the match burst into life in the last quarter.

Ambitious Roma, who have spent heavily in the close-season, have made an indifferent start under new coach Luis Enrique and the win was just their fourth in 10 Serie A games this season.

They are eighth in the table with 14 points.

Palermo coach Devis Mangia celebrated his recent contract extension at one of Italy's most volatile clubs with his fifth win in five home games this season.

Eran Zahavi, Matias Silvestre and Josip Ilicic scored the goals for the Sicilians before Gaston Ramirez pulled one back for Bologna, whose coach Stefano Pioli was one of three to lose their jobs at Palermo this year.

Pioli, who took over at Bologna in October, was hired by Palermo in June but fired before the Serie A season had even begun.

Palermo's former youth team coach Mangia, the latest incumbent, had his contract extended by the club's temperamental president Maurizio Zamparini until 2013 during the week.