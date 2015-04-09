Roma pair De Rossi and Cole pick up injuries
Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has suffered a hairline fracture in his back, the club have confirmed.
The Italy international will now take part in a personalised training program over the coming days, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to face Torino on Sunday.
Meanwhile, left-back Ashley Cole has fractured his right hand, though the injury will not limit his availability.
Former Chelsea and Arsenal man Cole, who has made just 16 appearances in all competitions this season, will wear a brace for three to four weeks.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.