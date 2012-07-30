Roma seal deal for forward Destro
By app
AS Roma have completed the signing of Siena striker Mattia Destro, one of the most sought-after players in Serie A.
Juventus, AC Milan and former owners Inter Milan were among the clubs courting the 21-year-old, who netted 12 league goals for Siena last term and just missed out on a berth in Italy's Euro 2012 squad.
Underachievers Roma, who have also recruited American Michael Bradley and Brazilian Dodo for new coach Zdenek Zeman over the close-season, said in a statement on Monday that they had signed Destro in a complicated deal involving previous co-owners Genoa.
