Roma seal deal for forward Destro

Juventus, AC Milan and former owners Inter Milan were among the clubs courting the 21-year-old, who netted 12 league goals for Siena last term and just missed out on a berth in Italy's Euro 2012 squad.

Underachievers Roma, who have also recruited American Michael Bradley and Brazilian Dodo for new coach Zdenek Zeman over the close-season, said in a statement on Monday that they had signed Destro in a complicated deal involving previous co-owners Genoa.