Roma seal Simplicio signing
By app
MILAN - AS Roma have signed former Palermo midfielder Simplicio on a free transfer, the Serie A runners-up said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Brazilian, who has penned a three-year-deal, becomes Roma's first close-season signing and is likely to soon be joined at the club by compatriot Adriano.
Flamengo and former Inter Milan striker Adriano is due to fly to Rome next week to complete his move with the future of Roma's on-loan forward Luca Toni looking uncertain.
Genoa have already made a bid for the Bayern Munich man.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.