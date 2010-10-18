Roma short on strikers for Basel battle

The club said in a statement that the quartet had still not recovered from injuries which made them miss Saturday's 2-1 Serie A win over Genoa.

Francesco Totti and Marco Borriello are therefore expected to again lead the line on Tuesday, with Roma looking for their second win having beaten CFR Cluj last time out.

Roma are up for sale after racking up large debts and major creditor UniCredit bank is trying to find a buyer with reports saying up to 12 parties are interested including several from abroad.