Roma sweat on Totti ahead of derby
By app
AS Roma are monitoring the fitness of captain Francesco Totti ahead of the derby with Lazio on Sunday after he pulled up with a hip problem during training on Friday, the club said.
Sixth-placed Roma are one place and two points behind their city rivals after an inconsistent start.
Totti, who has scored four goals so far this season, is at 36 still Roma's key man in attack, having drawn plaudits for his renewed energy under new manager Zdenek Zeman.
