Roma threaten to increase Vucinic price-tag

The Montenegrin star has been linked with a move away from the Italian capital, with Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Juventus said to be among the clubs interested in signing him.

But Roma Sporting Director Walter Sabatini has stipulated that the club's asking price for the 27-year-old will increase if a suitable bid isn't received by Thursday morning.

"It's Vucinic that wants to leave, if it was up to us, he could stay," Sabatini was reported to have said by Sky Sports.

"We have granted him his wish to listen to eventual offers that arrive but Juve has not stepped forward so far.

"I can say that until tomorrow afternoon, Vucinic's price will be the same as it is now, but after that he will cost more."

Vucinic arrived in Rome from Lecce in the summer of 2006 and has since gone on to make 200 appearances for the Giallorossi, netting 63 times.

During his time at the Stadio Olimpico, the 21-times capped Montenegro international has twice won the Coppa Italia and been a Serie A runner up on three occasions.