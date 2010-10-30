Roma win despite Totti tantrum

The striker was harshly dismissed after clashing off-the-ball with Lecce's Ruben Olivera, who was also red-carded, before having to be restrained by security guards on the touchline after going ballistic at the referee and others.

The double dismissal came straight after Mirko Vucinic had expertly scored the home side's second 14 minutes from time and then refused to celebrate with fellow forward Marco Borriello following a minor spat earlier.

Argentina defender Nicolas Burdisso deservedly headed Roma in front midway through the second half having cleared a Lecce effort off the line in the first period.

Up-for-sale Roma have endured a series of flashpoints this term but climbed into the top half of the table to boost their confidence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Basel, who won at the Stadio Olimpico earlier this month.